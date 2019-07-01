Medical School Application Advice I Wish I Had Received

If you are in the process of applying to medical school, it may seem like everyone from your premedical adviser to your mother to strangers on the internet are itching to give you their two…

As the opinions pile up, it will become clear that some pieces of advice are better than others — and that misconceptions around getting into medical school abound. As a current fourth-year medical student and someone who has navigated the admissions process relatively recently, here are four observations about medical school admissions that I wish I had heard before sending in my applications:

— Medical schools like applicants who are likely to attend their school if accepted.

— Four or five years is too long to live in a place you hate.

— The flaws on your application may be smaller than you think.

— If you can, avoid internet forums during interview season.

Medical schools like applicants who are likely to attend their school if accepted. Many medical school advisers and advising websites advocate applying to a broad range of schools, much like you probably did when you applied to college. Following this advice, you would apply to “safety” schools whose average GPA and MCAT scores you surpass, as well as “reach” schools whose average academic standards might rest above your own grades and scores.

Though this approach might have made sense for college applications, it may make less sense for medical school admissions. Medical schools are apt to interview and accept applicants whose academic profiles mirror those of their present students.

For example, if you scored a 520 on the MCAT and are applying to a school whose average score is 508, that school may assume that you are applying for “safety” reasons and that you would choose a more competitive program if the opportunity arose.

Unless you can identify a specific reason a school would be interested in your application — for example, you are an in-state resident or are applying to a medical school affiliated with your undergraduate institution — focus on primarily submitting applications to schools that routinely accept students who look like you on paper.

Four or five years is too long to live in a place you hate. Well-known schools may be attractive, but do not choose where to apply based on what sweatshirt will be most impressive to wear to Thanksgiving dinner. If you are not a city person, it is completely fine to apply to rural schools or schools with a rural medicine track.

Remember that you will have to live wherever you attend medical school. If you cannot see yourself enjoying a certain location, applying to schools in that area is probably not in your best interests. Medical school is difficult. Do not make it more difficult by having to live somewhere you do not feel comfortable.

The flaws on your application may be smaller than you think. Remember that B you earned in first-semester general chemistry? The one you think warrants a paragraph-long explanation in your personal statement and for which you are planning to apologize during interviews? It is probably not as big a deal as you or people on internet forums think.

Unless you need to explain a glaring transgression like disciplinary action taken against you or failing a prerequisite class, highlighting the small flaws on your application will only distract from the more important aspects of that same application.

Further, seemingly obsessing over minor flaws does not showcase you as the adaptable, mature learner desired by medical schools. Resist the urge to paint yourself as anything other than competent on your applications.

If you can, avoid internet forums during interview season. Though medical school admissions forums can be useful for finding out where to stay or eat on the interview trail, these forums are also rich in misinformation and obsessive scrutiny that can make applying to medical school more stressful.

While some members of such forums post as if they have the inside scoop on all the schools they applied to, the reality is that they are just like you and likely do not have any more information than you do about admissions committee meetings, the days when interview invitations are extended or other aspects of the admissions process.

If you do choose to read these forums, remember the source of the advice posted and proceed cautiously.

