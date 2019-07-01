Medal of Honor memorial is in the works for D.C. Organizers want to see it come to fruition quickly.

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation is working to commemorate the prestigious military award recipients by building a monument in Greater Washington as soon as possible. While attaining the necessary approvals can be an…

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation is working to commemorate the prestigious military award recipients by building a monument in Greater Washington as soon as possible.

While attaining the necessary approvals can be an arduous process, foundation President and CEO Joe Daniels said he hopes construction will be completed within a five-year range.

“If you look at projects in D.C., some take more than 20 years,” said Daniels. “We want this done as quickly as possible.”

Congress and the sitting president, the National Capital Planning Commission, the National Capital Memorial Advisory Commission and the Commission of Fine Arts are all involved in a multistep approval process for memorials. Additionally, the committee of interest must raise 110% of the projected budget prior to construction, according to current law.

