Mayor Pete Buttigieg and South Bend’s Complicated Comeback Story

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Late into the evening of Saturday, June 15, Eric Logan, a black South Bend, Indiana resident…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Late into the evening of Saturday, June 15, Eric Logan, a black South Bend, Indiana resident and father of seven, was hanging with a group of family and friends at his brother’s house on West Western Avenue, thinking about barbecue. The next day was Father’s Day. Most years the men let their kids take them out. But this year, Logan proposed, “Why not have a cookout, as a way to show appreciation for the kids?” The group decided to buy meat first thing in the morning. Just before 3 a.m. Logan left to walk to his mother’s house, just a few blocks away, on the western edge of downtown.

Within an hour he was dead. Around 3:30 a resident had called police to report that someone was breaking into cars on North William Street, just across from Logan’s mother’s house. Police Sgt. Ryan O’Neill, who is white, later reported that he had found Logan hanging out of a car window in an apartment complex parking lot; when confronted, he says, Logan moved toward him raising a knife and refused to drop it. O’Neill fired twice, hitting Logan in the abdomen.

Activists immediately questioned the narrative — Logan never carried a knife, says Vernado Malone, a close friend, and his clothing didn’t match the 911 caller’s description — but O’Neill never activated his body camera. More than a decade ago, according to a federal complaint, he was accused by a fellow officer of making racist comments, but was never disciplined.

The events brought new national notoriety for a Midwestern city that’s more recently been associated with glowing success. The following week, when Mayor Pete Buttigieg returned home from the presidential campaign trail, he was met by angry residents demanding the removal of racist cops and excoriating his record on improving police diversity. (More than a quarter of South Bend residents are black, but only 6% of the force.)

“I’ve been here all my life,” Shirley Newbill, Logan’s mother, told a solemn-looking Buttigieg on the street, “and ya’ll ain’t doing a damn thing about me or my son, or none of these people out here.”

Decades ago, after losing its primary employer, South Bend, like many other industrial cities, hemorrhaged population and fell into economic malaise. But over the past several years, amid a new downtown development boom and various public initiatives, the city’s prevailing narrative has shifted, from a struggling industrial town to a resurgent one. Buttigieg, mayor for the past seven years, has made the revival a centerpiece of his presidential campaign. Yet the city remains deeply unequal, with many neighborhoods still plagued by entrenched poverty and crime — a disparity that casts a long shadow on an inspiring Rust Belt comeback story.

“Narrative does matter,” says Erika Poethig, chief innovation officer at the Urban Institute. “But then you have to make sure that’s matching with people’s own experience.”

South Bend’s first century was largely determined by one family of German-descended blacksmiths. In 1852 two Pennsylvania-born brothers founded the Studebaker company in the new city’s downtown. In a span of decades the enterprise grew into the world’s largest horse-drawn wagon producer. After Studebaker transitioned to automobiles it soon became the country’s third-largest car manufacturer: By 1950 the company employed around 25,000 workers, nearly a quarter of South Bend’s population. Other local manufacturers also thrived, benefitting from the city’s river access and proximity to Chicago, Detroit and Indianapolis. For decades South Bend was booming.

“It was your typical bustling American downtown,” says Andy Beckman, an archivist at the Studebaker National Museum. “Storefronts lined every street.”

And then, as in so many other Rust Belt communities, it all came crashing down. Studebaker, after surviving war, a devastating fire, industrial revolution and the Great Depression, shuttered its South Bend plant in 1963. For decades, as the local economy atrophied, the automaker’s cavernous, six-story main factory lay abandoned on the southern edge of town, looming like a ghost of prosperity lost. In 1980, among 274 cities with at least 100,000 residents, South Bend ranked 216th in economic health, according to an analysis by the Urban Institute. By 2013 it had fallen to 251st.

Buttigieg, born in the city not quite two decades after the plant closed, only ever knew a struggling South Bend. Yet on a November night in 2011, hours after winning the city’s mayoral race, the fresh-faced then-29-year-old seemed to fully grasp the long drag of history. “The sun comes up tomorrow on a new kind of campaign,” he declared before an adoring crowd. “Not a campaign for a politician, but a campaign for our city.” In a span of less than three minutes a visibly invigorated Buttigieg, after campaigning on a promise to reorient the city’s workforce toward “jobs of the future,” went on to mention the word “new” more than a half dozen times: New economic direction. New sources of wealth. New thinking. New energy.

Nearly eight years later the city, by many metrics, is in a far better place. Between 2011 and 2017, according to census estimates, South Bend’s median household income increased from $32,000 to $42,000. Its poverty rate fell from 33% to 20%. Population increased slightly, along with the percentage of college-educated residents. And most visibly, the city’s downtown has been transformed by a flurry of development, including major projects like the renovation of the 25-story former Chase Tower, a new $50 million children’s hospital and the conversion of a blighted area adjacent to the University of Notre Dame’s campus into a mixed-use urban district.

A couple decades ago “any one of these projects would have been huge,” says James Mueller, the Democratic nominee for the city’s upcoming mayoral election, who served under Buttigieg as executive director of community investment. “The fact that they’re all happening together is incredible.”

In 2012 a serial South Bend entrepreneur named Kevin Smith bought the former Studebaker plant, envisioning a sprawling new multi-use district that would serve as both a new economic cornerstone and highly symbolic resurrection. Today much of the main factory building’s interior has been converted into sleek open office space. Additional plans include an energy efficient indoor atrium, sensor-based adaptive lighting and nighttime aurora borealis display. The developer says the 1 million-square-foot complex, recently toured by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, is slated to be the largest mixed-use technology campus in the Midwest. “My goal was real simple,” says Smith. “I want to put us back on the world stage.”

[READ: Buttigieg’s Doubters]

South Bend’s private investment boom has also dovetailed with regional grants and partnerships; Buttigieg’s administration, along with encouraging development, has pursued ambitious quality of life projects, like a $25 million Smart Streets plan and a sweeping upgrade to the city’s parks. Many say the overall effect is a region that, for the first time in decades, is finally feeling good about itself. “It’s just been phenomenal,” says Lou Pierce, the founder of a prominent South Bend marketing firm and lifelong resident. “I’m really proud — I’d be hard pressed to find someone who’d say they’re not.”

The optimism — and prosperity — hasn’t spread evenly. While the city’s overall poverty rate has fallen, including for black families, over 40% of the city’s 10,000 black households remain poor, according to a September 2017 report, nearly double the national average. Median household income for black families is just over half that of white families.

In 2014 Buttigieg unveiled a major initiative to curb violence, but shootings have remained stubbornly high: Last year 78 residents were injured or killed by guns, the same number as in 2012. In early July, just weeks after Logan was killed, his teenage son was shot in the leg.

“It’s hard trying to protect your kids, even being in a house,” says Lyrics Morton, a 22-year-old mother of two who lives about a mile west of downtown. One morning this spring she was with her 4-year-old son in her front yard, she says, when shots rang out down the street. “I’m… in the midst of getting me and my family out of here.”

Yet to sustain a comeback, South Bend needs to keep residents like her. Turnaround cities, says Poethig, only truly turn around if they’re able to include all of their residents. South Bend, along with ranking among the country’s most economically distressed cities, has long ranked among its most unequal. “The divide creates discontent, and then it creates distrust,” says Poethig. “And if you have those elements in a city, then you’re not going to have real recovery.”

Mueller, the mayoral candidate, argues that as South Bend’s economy has improved, the Buttigieg administration has already pivoted toward better distributing the prosperity: Last year, in an effort to address the transportation challenges afflicting some 10,000 low-income South Bend residents, the city came up with a pilot program, in conjunction with local employers, that provided free ride-shares to help people get to work. In his first year as mayor, Buttigieg implemented an aggressive blight reduction initiative in the city’s struggling neighborhoods, promising to demolish or rehabilitate 1,000 abandoned homes in 1,000 days.

[READ: Buttigieg Embraces ‘Black Lives Matter’]

Improving race relations might prove harder. Just three months after taking office Buttigieg fired Darryl Boykins, South Bend’s first black police chief, who was under federal investigation for improperly taping white officers accused of making racist comments, a decision that soured the new mayor’s relationship with the black community. Logan’s death — some activists are referring to it as a murder — has opened a new wound.

“All this stuff going on in South Bend — a lot of people don’t have faith,” says Malone, Logan’s longtime friend. “Because we hear the same thing over and over, and nothing changes.”

More from U.S. News

Pete Buttigieg Supporters Fret America May Not Be Ready for a Gay President

Could the U.S. Ever Elect a Mayor for President?

Saying He’s Stopped Using ‘All Lives Matter,’ Pete Buttigieg Declares ‘Black Lives Matter’

Mayor Pete Buttigieg and South Bend’s Complicated Comeback Story originally appeared on usnews.com