Matchbox ready to open new Penn Quarter location

Matchbox, a popular pizzeria that first opened in 2003, is opening three new locations in Greater Washington with the first debuting in Penn Quarter on Wednesday.

The new eatery is located at 750 E St. NW about a block from Capital One Arena, replacing its recently closed Chinatown spot three blocks away. The other two stores are expected to open at 7278 Woodmont Ave. in Bethesda later this summer and at 1900 Reston Metro Plaza in Reston early next year.

The new 4,360-square-foot site in Penn Quarter, designed by the integrated design and architecture firm Streetsense, will sit 125 indoors and includes a 28-seat sidewalk patio. Recent expansion can be attributed to the chain’s year-old partnership with Thompson Hospitality Corp., a food service provider headquartered in Reston.

Thompson Hospitality also operates other restaurants in Greater Washington, such as Hen Quarter, Austin Grill and Big Buns. The Penn Quarter matchbox replaces a Hen Quarter location.

