Mastered ax throwing? Archery dodgeball could be your next challenge.

Your weekly trivia night may have finally met its match.

Ultimate Archery bills itself as the only archery dodgeball arena in Virginia. It held its soft open Saturday in Sterling.

Archery dodgeball, also as known as combat archery, replaces the balls of traditional dodgeball with bows and safety arrows. Puneet Maheshwari, co-owner of Ultimate Archery, says the sport requires less athleticism than traditional dodgeball since the movement of shooting an arrow is intuitive and the bow requires less strength. All participants are given face masks and arm guards and the arrows are designed to inflict as little force as possible.

“Think of the arrow as having a massive marshmallow on the front,” he said. “It’s nowhere near as forceful as paintball.”

The 4,500-square-foot facility at 22370 Davis Drive boasts 20-foot high ceilings and an indoor practice area and field that takes up 80% of the space.

