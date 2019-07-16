Maryland’s largest outdoor kinetic sculpture installed in Columbia

A 3-ton "towering, kinetic magnum opus" appeared in Columbia's emerging Merriweather District this week. The sculpture, title "Azlon," was created by famed artist Anthony Howe, who designed the Olympic cauldron for the 2016 summer games in Rio de Janeiro. The wind-activated work of art stands 35 feet tall and is located near the first building to get underway at the development, which will also be the new headquarters for cybersecurity firm Tenable. The 12-story tower at 6100 Merriweather Drive is still under construction, but tenants are expected to move in before the end of the year. The sculpture is the largest outdoor kinetic piece in Maryland and was named after a character in C.S. Lewis' fantasy novel "The Chronicles of Narnia." It was created in collaboration over the past several years with the Walla Walla Foundry in Washington and its placement will overlook Symphony Woods and Merriweather Post Pavilion. "It can literally slow your heartbeat and silence your mind, like a…

