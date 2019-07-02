202
Maryland withholds $55M from Metro, claims agency is ‘stonewalling’ audits

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline July 2, 2019 7:56 am 07/02/2019 07:56am
Maryland has withheld more than $55 million in capital funding from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, according to a letter released Monday by the state’s department of transportation.

In a highly critical letter of WMATA, Maryland Secretary of Transportation Pete Rahn wrote that the tri-jurisdictional agency has refused to take seriously audit requests from the state for how its previous funding has been spent. Maryland’s funding was supposed to be delivered July 1.

“This is the latest unfortunate, but necessary, step the State of Maryland believes it must take in response to an ongoing pattern of fiscal obfuscation and a lack of cooperation from WMATA,” Rahn wrote.

According to the letter, the issue started in February 2016, when a state legislative audit suggested Maryland’s portion of WMATA’s annual operating and capital grant subsidies were not properly calculated for the previous five years.

