Maryland rolls out new e-procurement service

Maryland’s new e-procurement system for business between vendors, the state and local governments has gone live.

The state’s Department of General Services (DGS) announced Monday that its new procurement technology is now available. The new system, titled eMaryland Marketplace Advantage (eMMA), was brought about by a 2016 effort led by Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford to modernize the state’s procurement system.

The DGS teamed up with procurement services firm Nitor to implement the new system. Procurement for the state was first moved to the internet in 2000.

“eMMA is specifically designed to facilitate eCommerce and provide data analytics and transparency from initial sourcing contracting,” said DGS spokesman Nick Cavey.

DGS reported more than 12,000 vendors had preregistered for the new system, after the agency had notified them last month to do so prior to the shutdown of the previous system. Accounts will not be transferred from the old system to the new, according to Cavey. Registering…