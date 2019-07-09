Maryland casino revenue drops in June for second month in a row

Total revenue from Maryland casinos has dropped again compared to a year ago, the latest report from Maryland Lottery and…

Total revenue from Maryland casinos has dropped again compared to a year ago, the latest report from Maryland Lottery and Gaming shows.

The state’s six casinos reported $142.9 million in revenue last month, 4% less than the $148.9 million they collected in June 2018.

It’s the second month in a row that year-over-year revenue has fallen short. In May, casinos posted a combined revenue of $152.3 million, down 2.7% compared with May 2018.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino recorded the biggest year-over-year drop, bringing in $18.7 million last month — an 18.2% dip. MGM National Harbor, the state’s top-earning casino, also saw its numbers slide a bit, with $56.9 million in revenue, a 4.1% decrease.

Live Casino & Hotel, meanwhile, saw a slight uptick in revenue. The Hanover attraction pulled in $49 million in June, up 1.7% year-over-year.

Elsewhere in the state, Hollywood Casino Perryville and Ocean Downs Casino saw year-over-year revenue declines of 3.9% and 4.8%, respectively, while…