Maryland AG Frosh: T-Mobile, Sprint merger still a ‘rotten deal for consumers’

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh says the proposed $26 billion merger between T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. remains…

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh says the proposed $26 billion merger between T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. remains a “rotten deal” despite an agreement reached with Department of Justice on Friday.

As a part of the DOJ settlement, the two companies will have to divest some of their assets to alleviate concerns of harm to consumers. T-Mobile will sell some of their properties to Dish Network Corp (NYSE: DISH). T-Mobile (NYSE: TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE: S) are the third and fourth largest cell phone carriers in the U.S., respectively. Part of the goal of the proposed merger is to better compete with rival giants Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)

The deal has yet to close.

Frost was among of group of attorney generals across the U.S. who filed a complaint in June seeking to block the merger. The filing said that the deal would only harm consumers, and reduce service reliability and affordability.

“Today’s proposal does not address the concerns…