Marriott faces resort fee lawsuit from D.C. attorney general

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has filed a lawsuit against Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), alleging as part of a multistate campaign that the Bethesda company is deploying deceptive pricing tactics with its resort fees at some of its hotels around the world.

Resort fees have been on the rise among hotel companies in recent years. While they were previously only the purview of large, high-end resorts, now many urban hotels tack on the fees to cover things like Wi-Fi, fitness facilities or other amenities. Typically, the fees are mandatory for guests.

“Marriott does not include these daily, mandatory fees in the room rate it advertises on its website and does not include them in the room rate advertised by the OTAs, [online travel agencies] thereby depriving consumers of the ability to readily ascertain and compare the actual price of a room at a Marriott hotel to the price of the hotel rooms offered by Marriott’s competitors and at other Marriott hotels,” the suit…