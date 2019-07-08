Mark Ein teams up with José Andrés as part of new culinary vision for Citi Open

In its first year under the management of local entrepreneur Mark Ein, the Citi Open tennis tournament has partnered with…

In its first year under the management of local entrepreneur Mark Ein, the Citi Open tennis tournament has partnered with Levy Restaurants Inc. to bring on new food and retail vendors, including concepts from José Andrés’ ThinkFoodGroup.

Chicago-based Levy, which works with such tennis tournaments as the U.S. Open and Indian Wells Masters, will be the exclusive food and beverage partner for the Citi Open, operating concessions and hospitality fare from Andrés’ Pepe food truck and his Beefsteak and Butterfly Taco Y Tortas concepts, among others.

Hospitality offerings will also include the introduction of two new dining areas — Market Square, a centrally located, fully enclosed tent open to all fans free of charge, and the Moët & Chandon Stadium Club, a suite overlooking the stadium that includes food and beverage services for up to 40 guests.

Beefsteak, Butterfly Taco Y Tortas, and Shake Shack will be featured at Market Square, as well as beverage offerings from Founding Spirits,…