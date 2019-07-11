MarginEdge Metrics: June in bloom for fast-casual restaurants

Editor’s note: The Washington Business Journal is partnering with restaurant management software firm MarginEdge to bring readers a monthly snapshot…

Summer officially kicked off this month, and it was a brilliant start to the season for fast-casual restaurants around Greater Washington. Overall sales were up more than 4%, marking the fifth consecutive month of growth, bringing the trailing 12-month average to just over 1%.

Not everything was sunny, though: full-service dining continued to struggle. Sales were down more than 3% compared to last June. In the first six months of 2019, the category has not once been in positive territory, with sales down over the past 12 months by nearly 2%. Dive into the data below: