ManTech hires new sales lead for mission solutions unit

ManTech International Corp. (NASDAQ: MANT) is bringing on former IBM Corp. exec John Boyle as a new senior vice president and chief growth officer of its mission solutions and services group.

Boyle starts the new role Monday, leading his division’s sales to every branch of the Defense Department, as well as the departments of State, Homeland Security, Veterans Administration and Health and Human Services.

For the last three years, Boyle served as the head of IBM Global Business Services’ business development and client advocacy unit. Prior to that, he was vice president of global sales at Unisys Corp. — a global information tech company — for 12 years.

Boyle reports directly to MSS President Matt Tait, who has held his role since July 2018 after two decades with technology consulting firm Accenture Inc.

Herndon-based ManTech focuses on cyber, data collection and analytics, enterprise IT systems and software engineering solutions.