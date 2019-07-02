Loudoun United lands naming-rights deal for Leesburg stadium

Segra, a fiber network and data center company headquartered in Waynesboro, Virginia, has signed a 10-year deal to be the…

Segra, a fiber network and data center company headquartered in Waynesboro, Virginia, has signed a 10-year deal to be the naming-rights sponsor of Loudoun United FC’s new stadium near Leesburg Executive Airport, according to The Washington Post.

Exact terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is believed to be the most expensive naming deal in the United Soccer League Championship, according to the report. The USL Championship is a second division of American soccer and Loudoun United is a minor league affiliate of D.C. United.

A formal announcement on the naming rights deal is expected Monday.

Segra formed in January by the merger of Waynesboro-based Lumos Networks Corp. and Columbia, South Carolina-based Spirit Communications. The integration of the two companies was a product of private equity firm EQT Partners taking a majority stake in both.

Segra operates more than 21,000 miles of fiber and 44 data centers throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. The company lists Greater…