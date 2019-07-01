Lockheed taps missile systems chief to lead one of its most profitable segments

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) announced a shuffle of some of its operational leadership Monday, moving the head of one of its most profitable business segments to lead its Rotary and Mission Systems unit. Executives…

Executives from the Bethesda-based aerospace and defense contractor said in a statement Monday that Missiles and Fire Control Executive Vice President Frank St. John will move to head up the company’s RMS segment on Aug. 26, taking over for current unit leader Dale Bennett, who intends to retire at the end of the year.

A more than 30-year veteran of the company, St. John has overseen the MFC segment for the past year and a half, leading all of Lockheed’s business units in reported first quarter sales this year, logging $2.35 billion.

He will be succeeded by Scott Greene, who currently serves as vice president of Tactical and Strike Missiles within the MFC segment and has more than 38 years of experience with the company.

St. John acknowledged the move on his LinkedIn…