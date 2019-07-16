Lockheed nabs $492M contract from U.S., Romania, Poland for mobile artillery

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) inked a deal worth $492 million Monday to provide High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems M142 (HIMARS) launchers and support services to the U.S. Army, Marine Corps and the nations of Romania and Poland. The multiple-launch rocket system has been in service for more than a decade, seeing deployment in both Iraq and Afghanistan, but Monday’s deal marks the first procurement for Poland, officials from the Bethesda defense contractor said. The fixed-price-incentive contract calls for production and delivery of the launchers and support services — including product data definition package maintenance, training, support equipment, qualification testing, initial spares/repair parts and software — by 2023, but neither the Department of Defense nor Lockheed disclosed how many launchers are included in the deal. According to Polish-based news outlet Defence24, officials said two years ago that the nation planned to deploy up 160 launchers, working with…

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) inked a deal worth $492 million Monday to provide High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems M142 (HIMARS) launchers and support services to the U.S. Army, Marine Corps and the nations of Romania and Poland.

The multiple-launch rocket system has been in service for more than a decade, seeing deployment in both Iraq and Afghanistan, but Monday’s deal marks the first procurement for Poland, officials from the Bethesda defense contractor said.

The fixed-price-incentive contract calls for production and delivery of the launchers and support services — including product data definition package maintenance, training, support equipment, qualification testing, initial spares/repair parts and software — by 2023, but neither the Department of Defense nor Lockheed disclosed how many launchers are included in the deal.

According to Polish-based news outlet Defence24, officials said two years ago that the nation planned to deploy up 160 launchers, working with…