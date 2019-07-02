Home » Latest News » Lockheed, CACI net new…

Lockheed, CACI net new defense tech contracts

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

July 2, 2019, 2:57 PM

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) and CACI International Inc. (NYSE; CACI) both secured multimillion-dollar contracts to provide new systems services for the Navy and the Air Force, respectively, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Lockheed’s Rotary and Mission Systems segment netted a potential 10-year, $124.9 million contract to perform combat system ship integration and engineering support on the Navy’s FFG(X) guided-missile frigates. 

The FFG(X) program calls for the Navy to procure 20 guided-missile frigates, starting with the first one in fiscal 2020, projecting an $800 million price tag for each ship. Lockheed’s award calls on the Bethesda-based defense contractor to provide a series of combat system integration operations, including engineering support, test planning and program development. 

The contract has an initial award of $7.1 million, with a ceiling of $124.98 million. The base period runs six years, but could extend to July 2029 if all of its options are exercised.

