Home » Latest News » Locavino readies to open…

Locavino readies to open in former Adega spot in Silver Spring

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

July 11, 2019, 2:13 PM

All the racks lining Locavino’s walls will be holdovers from Adega Wine Cellars & Cafe, and regulars of the Silver Spring favorite might recognize a few familiar faces and menu items when its replacement opens at the end of this month, according to co-owners Jarrod Jabre and Justin Wallace.

Jabre, 37, and Wallace, 31, had more than a decade of work experience between them at the former wine bar located at 8519 Fenton St. As many as half a dozen employees once associated with the popular café will be staffing Locavino, including kitchen manager Santos Amaya.

“Justin and I knew we wanted to work together on something for a few years. We started working on [Locavino] practically on the day Adega closed,” Jabre said.

The 49-seat restaurant serving new American fusion food and hand-selected beverages will open at 11 a.m. every day, and close at 9 p.m. on Sunday, 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Locavino may serve familiar classics like sweet potato…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
business

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up