Locavino readies to open in former Adega spot in Silver Spring

All the racks lining Locavino’s walls will be holdovers from Adega Wine Cellars & Cafe, and regulars of the Silver…

All the racks lining Locavino’s walls will be holdovers from Adega Wine Cellars & Cafe, and regulars of the Silver Spring favorite might recognize a few familiar faces and menu items when its replacement opens at the end of this month, according to co-owners Jarrod Jabre and Justin Wallace.

Jabre, 37, and Wallace, 31, had more than a decade of work experience between them at the former wine bar located at 8519 Fenton St. As many as half a dozen employees once associated with the popular café will be staffing Locavino, including kitchen manager Santos Amaya.

“Justin and I knew we wanted to work together on something for a few years. We started working on [Locavino] practically on the day Adega closed,” Jabre said.

The 49-seat restaurant serving new American fusion food and hand-selected beverages will open at 11 a.m. every day, and close at 9 p.m. on Sunday, 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Locavino may serve familiar classics like sweet potato…