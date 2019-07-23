Local goods retailer Shop Made in D.C. signs another lease

Shop Made in D.C. is branching into a new neighborhood with a store planned for Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown. The…

Shop Made in D.C. is branching into a new neighborhood with a store planned for Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown.

The 1,800-square-foot store will open Aug. 3 at 1242 Wisconsin Ave. NW, which was formerly a Max Studio store but has been unoccupied for more than a year.

Shop Made in D.C., a collaboration between Stacey Price of People Make Place and Neighborhood Restaurant Group co-founder Michael Babin, sells a rotating selection of goods made in the District. The original opened in Dupont Circle in 2017 and a second location followed at The Wharf earlier this year.

We’ve followed up with Price to see whether the shop has a long-term lease in Georgetown; until now, she’s mostly signed shorter terms. The Wharf lease term was a year, and the lease at the original Dupont location was a temporary arrangement until the landlord redeveloped the building.

As it happens, Georgetown’s opening will coincide with the Dupont redevelopment. The original, 3,000-square-foot Shop Made in…