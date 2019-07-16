Little City Commons gets greenlight in Falls Church

A major redevelopment effort on the western edge of Falls Church now has the greenlight to move ahead, clearing the way for a potentially transformative project for the small city. The Falls Church City Council unanimously signed off last week on zoning changes tied to the Little City Commons, setting the stage for design work to finally begin on the 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use development. Developers PN Hoffman, EYA and Regency Centers Corp. (NASDAQ: REG) are teaming up on the project, and inked a deal with the city in May to build on a 9.4-acre tract along Route 7 that is currently home to George Mason High School. They’re pitching a development similar to the Mosaic District in Merrifield, with about 328,000 square feet of office, 123,400 square feet of retail, 697,000 square feet of residential, 177,000 square feet of senior housing and an 85,000-square-foot hotel. City officials have contemplated a development effort in the western section of Falls Church dating back to…

