Lidl opens in College Park as it preps for more D.C.-area growth

Though it launched in the South and then in the farther-flung D.C. suburbs, German grocer Lidl is inching farther into the D.C. area after announcing its first planned D.C. store, at Skyland Town Center. The latest: the opening of a 20,000-square-foot store in College Park. The store, which is at 8601 Baltimore Ave., a short walk from the University of Maryland, is the second in Prince George’s County; the first opened in Bowie in 2018. It’s the closest Lidl to D.C. proper; others in the region have opened in Manassas, Woodbridge and Ashburn. Another store in Hagerstown, Maryland, opened Wednesday. Lidl has additional stores planned for the region: one in District Heights on Marlboro Pike and another in Lanham on Mission Drive. One question the grocer, whose U.S. headquarters in in Arlington, is still not answering: whether Lidl will purchase any of the Shoppers stores that are up for sale at the moment. Though Shoppers stores are larger than the typical Lidls, local officials,…

