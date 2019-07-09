Levi Strauss & Co. Guidance Highlights Difficult U.S. Retail Market

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) tumbled more than 10% Wednesday after the blue jean maker reported a steep decline in profits in the second quarter. In addition to the mixed second quarter, analysts say Levi Strauss' wholesale outlook for the remainder of 2019 is challenged.

Levi Strauss reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 17 cents, slightly better than consensus analyst estimates of 15 cents. Second-quarter revenue of $1.3 billion was mostly in-line with Wall Street expectations. Revenue was up 5% in the second quarter and 6% overall for the first half of 2019.

[See: 10 of the Best Tech Stocks to Buy for 2019.]

Adjusted net income was down 17% to $69 million in the second quarter. The company says a stronger U.S. dollar and costs associated with marketing and online sales were partially to blame for the drop.

In addition, Levi Strauss reported a 2% drop in U.S. wholesale revenue, which represents about a third of the company's global sales. Levi Strauss says 16% growth in the company's women's business and 14% growth in its tops business helped offset wholesale weakness.

Looking ahead, Levi Strauss guided for full-year constant-currency net revenue growth at the high end of the mid-single digits. The company says adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margins will be up roughly 0.1% from a year ago. Management also says its fiscal year will end just prior to Black Friday, which typically represents about 0.5% of annual revenue.

[See: 10 of the Best Bank Stocks to Buy for 2019.]

"Our second quarter and first half results reflect the continued strength of our diversified business model as we delivered broad-based growth across all brands, regions and key product categories despite a challenging retail and macroeconomic environment," CEO Chip Bergh says in a statement.

Bank of America analyst Heather Balsky says Levi's quarter suggests the company is not immune to the weak U.S. retail environment. "We see the potential for sales and EPS beats on brand momentum, but we think multiple expansion is limited with shares already at a substantial premium to peers," she says.

Bank of America has a "neutral" rating and $25 price target for LEVI stock.

More from U.S. News

How to Invest in Esports: 7 Winning Stocks

The Complete Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio

8 Great Stocks to Buy Led By Female CEOs

Levi Strauss & Co. Guidance Highlights Difficult U.S. Retail Market originally appeared on usnews.com