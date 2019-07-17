Let Volatility Lead to Opportunity

The poet Rudyard Kipling famously wrote, “If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs…” Investors…

The poet Rudyard Kipling famously wrote, “If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs…” Investors seeking to navigate volatile markets should take note.

While stocks have once again begun to ascend to new heights, there’s no question we will once again encounter rough patches going forward. After all, volatility is an inherent part of investing. When that happens, you may be able to find opportunities when other investors go into panic mode.

During times of upheaval, have a plan. Look for a major investment theme that aligns consumer behaviors with broader economic forces. You can do this by targeting companies that offer indispensable products and services and, therefore, dominate the “choke point” on the value chain of commerce.

[See: 7 of the Most Common Investing Mistakes.]

As the masses let their emotions take over and traders slip into hyperactivity, ask a couple simple questions. Does all this volatility make sense? Do the market swings reflect changes in aggregate demand of the economy? Frequently the answer in both cases is “no.” That realization may allow you to find an investment bargain.

When a stock is suffering from irrational selling, review its recent quarterly and annual earnings. If earnings have been strong, the company has consistently made its past dividend payments and management has given no indication that forecast for either factor is pessimistic, consider buying that stock — once the price becomes a bargain.

This is one reason to keep anywhere from 3% to 5% cash in your portfolio. Having that cushion enables you to act quickly when opportunities arise, rather than having to sell desirable holdings to create liquidity.

Here are two starkly different recent examples of potential buying opportunities amid volatile markets, and why they might have been a good fit for a bargain-hunting investment strategy.

Trade war. Take the ongoing trade skirmish between the U.S. and China, which has created opportunities for finding value in both countries.

In the end, the U.S. is better positioned to win. China needs access to our businesses and consumers to maintain economic and political stability, more than the U.S. needs China’s businesses and consumers to accomplish the same things.

In fact, investors looking to protect themselves against the trade war might want to consider domestic stocks like the Walt Disney Co. (ticker: DIS), Visa ( V) and Amazon.com ( AMZN), which get most of their demand from inside the U.S.

As for Chinese companies, for years the country’s government has made sure to restrict the reach of U.S. tech giants like Amazon, Google ( GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook ( FB) to allow Chinese firms like Alibaba Group Holding ( BABA), Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) and Baidu ( BIDU) to thrive.

[See: 6 Great Tips to Build an Income-Producing Portfolio.]

At the same time, however, these companies rely on the Chinese consumer, which means their long-term fundamentals are largely insulated from tariffs even though their stocks have taken hits in the short term.

When trade tensions ease, these companies should benefit, especially as China continues to open up its financial markets to foreign investors. U.S. purchasers who are patient enough to wait a bit may consider using American Depositary Receipts, or ADRs, to drill down, instead of holding broad-basket China exchange-traded funds or mutual funds that could remain vulnerable to other macro forces.

Boeing Co. (BA) Investors would be justified in seeing reason to continue adding to Boeing, despite its recent troubles with the 737 MAX.

The bottom line is that Boeing makes aircraft that are essential to global trade and people moving around the world. Boeing has a history of solving big problems over the many years of its existence, and is one of only two major civil aircraft manufacturers.

In a sense, Boeing went through something like this in 2013 with the battery fires and four-month grounding of the 787 Dreamliners. Back then, the stock moved in a range until Boeing solved that problem. Subsequently the stock moved up for a sustained run. Although the 737 MAX problem is more extreme, it is quite possible that the issue will calm down after the next six months to a year.

Until then, pricing may move around based on Boeing-related headlines. The sustained tone of Boeing’s leadership regarding transparency on identifying how to fix the 737 MAX issue will be highly important to restoring confidence of both the flying public and investors. But nothing has changed about long-term demand for narrow-body aircraft and Boeing has a backlog of more than nine years of production, so it’s mainly a question of when that context comes back into focus.

How long the above buying opportunities remain bargains is anyone’s guess. Even if the stocks do not fall again in the near term, the largest upside goes to those who enter when others have exited. What is certain is that market volatility will return in different areas.

[See: Stop Believing These 7 Investing Myths.]

The objective of investing is to take advantage of volatility rather than becoming its victim. If you are ready, next time you can find the opportunity.

More from U.S. News

How to Invest in Real Estate Without Buying Property

8 Great Tips to Shield Your Portfolio From Volatility

6 Ways to Invest Your Emergency Fund

Let Volatility Lead to Opportunity originally appeared on usnews.com