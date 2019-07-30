Leidos tops Q2 earnings estimates, issues first dividend hike

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) raised its earnings guidance and issued the company’s first dividend increase Tuesday after strong revenue…

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) raised its earnings guidance and issued the company’s first dividend increase Tuesday after strong revenue returns drove its second quarter.

The Reston-based technology contractor saw its earnings improve 8% over the prior year, to $2.7 billion for the quarter, led by strong gains across its defense, civil and health business segments.

A pair of successful defenses of contract protests also buoyed the quarter, clearing the way for Leidos to begin work on the $2.9 billion NASA End-user Services & Technologies (NEST) IT services contract and a $900 million task order for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Support Services with Air Force Air Combat Command.

Those wins, combined with positive business growth, helped lead Leidos Chairman and CEO Roger Krone to offer a 6% dividend increase, moving the shareholder portion of company earnings from 32 cents to 34 cents per share, effective in September.

“This increase reflects…