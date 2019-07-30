Leadership clash emerges as National Philharmonic works to stay alive

As the National Philharmonic faces the threat of closure from lack of funding, a local businessman is making a separate…

As the National Philharmonic faces the threat of closure from lack of funding, a local businessman is making a separate push to keep the arts group operating — but only in return for gaining control of the organization.

In a Hail Mary move, the orchestra, based in the Strathmore in North Bethesda, had launched a $150,000 fundraising campaign this month, raising nearly 90% of it by late Monday, including a $20,000 matching grant from the Morris & Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation. But at the same time, the orchestra’s former personnel manager, Jim Kelly, said he’s raised $275,000 from 12 private donors, including his own company, Potter Violins, a violin sales, service and training shop in Takoma Park.

In a meeting late Monday, Kelly presented his new business plan to orchestra leaders, musicians, board members, attendees and the media to help the National Philharmonic “gain a solid financial footing” — but with him at the helm, serving as an unpaid interim president for a year.

“A few…