Lakeforest Mall sold to South Carolina developer

The Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg has found a new buyer nearly two years after it was sold at a foreclosure…

The Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg has found a new buyer nearly two years after it was sold at a foreclosure auction.

New owner WRS Inc. of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, closed on the property Thursday, said Kevin Rogers, WRS’ executive vice president of development. He declined to disclose the sale price.

U.S. Bank had bought the ailing mall out of foreclosure for $19.1 million in August 2017 — significantly less than the $80 million owed on the mall’s note as of January 2017.

WRS will continue operating Lakeforest as a mall “for the foreseeable future,” said Rogers. He said the company is looking forward to “exciting things to come” at the site, though he declined to discuss specific future plans. “We’re excited to be in Gaithersburg, be a good neighbor and tackle a fun project,” he said.

WRS bought the mall’s core, a 400,000-square-foot building on a 47-acre site, but not the anchor department stores. Each of the anchors — Sears, JCPenney, Macy’s…