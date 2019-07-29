KLDiscovery acquires two firms ahead of merger

Tysons-based KLDiscovery has acquired a pair of firms ahead of a merger that will make the local data and compliance…

In May, KLDiscovery announced plans to sell to New York blank check company Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PVT). This transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, after which KLDiscovery will be a public company with an expected value of $800 million.

Ahead of that merger, KLDiscovery has acquired New York-based Strategic Legal Solutions and Richmond-based Compiled. Terms were not disclosed.

SLS, a legal services firm, and Compiled, a software solutions company, are expected to be fully integrated by the fourth quarter of this year. The acquisitions are projected to add $12 million of revenue to KLDiscovery’s top line in 2020.

“A disciplined M&A strategy is a core tenet to our investment thesis and an important driver of growth for KLD,” Jonathan Ledecky, Pivotal chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

SLS offers eDiscovery…