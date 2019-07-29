Kevin Plank defends Baltimore amid Trump’s attack on city, Cummings

Under Armour Inc. CEO Kevin Plank posted a video to Instagram late Sunday evening defending Baltimore in the wake of…

Under Armour Inc. CEO Kevin Plank posted a video to Instagram late Sunday evening defending Baltimore in the wake of President Donald Trump’s weekend tweets attacking the city and Rep. Elijah Cummings.

Plank’s post does not directly mention Trump, but it’s clearly in response to the president calling Baltimore a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.” Plank wrote that his post was “on behalf of the thousands of UA Teammates who proudly call Baltimore HOME.” The sportswear maker has nearly 2,600 Baltimore-area employees, according to Business Journal research.

“Work to be done but we are of this city and for this city,” Plank said, adding hashtags saying “#StandforBaltimore” and “#hometownproud.”

An Under Armour spokeswoman declined to comment beyond Plank’s post.

The minute-long commercial, originally released in 2017 to launch Under Armour’s “We Will” philanthropic campaign, depicts neighborhoods and scenes around Baltimore. A voice-over…