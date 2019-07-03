Justice Department IG to probe FBI headquarters search

The Office of the Inspector General for the Justice Department has launched an investigation into circumstances surrounding the search for…

The Office of the Inspector General for the Justice Department has launched an investigation into circumstances surrounding the search for a new FBI headquarters in response to a call from the heads of four House oversight committees or subcommittees.

IG Michael Horowitz, in a July 2 letter, said the probe will focus on the winding path that led the FBI to alter the course of the search from three prospective sites in suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia to an about-face recommendation for a new HQ on the site of the FBI’s current home at the J. Edgar Hoover building in downtown D.C.

The chairs of the oversight committees — the Committee on Oversight and Reform, Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, the Subcommittee on Government Operations, and the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings and Emergency Management — issued a statement Wednesday supporting the IG’s decision.

“For months, our Committees have investigated the Administration’s sudden change…