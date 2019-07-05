Johns Hopkins University reveals plans for Newseum makeover

Johns Hopkins University submitted informal plans to the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts on Wednesday to convert the Newseum in…

Johns Hopkins University submitted informal plans to the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts on Wednesday to convert the Newseum in D.C.’s Penn Quarter neighborhood into a state-of-the-art educational facility, the first step in a larger review process it hopes to complete in time to start construction in fall 2020.

The Baltimore-based university isn’t proposing a dramatic overhaul to the roughly 470,000-square-foot building’s exterior, but it hopes alterations will make 555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW appear more open, transparent and engaging, both for students and staff inside and for passers-by along America’s Main Street, as the Pennsylvania Avenue corridor is known.

The building’s current owner, the Freedom Forum, plans to remove the oversized First Amendment tablet as part of the building’s $372.5 million sale, and gone as well will be the array of newspaper front pages on display along the sidewalk outside the museum. That will create the opportunity to expose and highlight the building’s…