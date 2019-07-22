Johns Hopkins launching program to help working adults learn to code

Johns Hopkins University’s engineering school is launching a new training program aimed at teaching working adults how to code, and…

Johns Hopkins University’s engineering school is launching a new training program aimed at teaching working adults how to code, and filling open jobs in the local tech industry.

The Whiting School of Engineering is working in collaboration with edtech firm Trilogy Education Services to run the new coding boot camp. The 24-week, part-time program will be geared toward working professionals who may be looking to pursue new job opportunities in tech, and teach them the coding skills necessary to become web developers. The first cohort is expected to have about 25 participants and will begin September 24, with additional cohorts starting quarterly.

The program will cost a total of $10,995 per student. Adults interested in participating in the new boot camp can enroll online now.

Daniel Horn, associate dean of the engineering school, said this program is intended to solve a problem faced by many tech employers in Baltimore and beyond who are struggling to find skilled, ready-to-work talent.

Companies…