Jim Moran’s new career is all fun and games

A Coast Guard Academy career aptitude test first pointed Jim Moran in the direction of teaching, but it wasn’t until 2016 that he made education a full-time gig.

That year, he filmed himself and his daughters playing with his mathematics instruction dice, which he designed by combining his love of games and competition with the field of mathematics.

The response was overwhelmingly positive. A Kickstarter to fund mass production of the dice surpassed its humble goal of $4,000, and Arlington-based Semper Smart Games was born.

Now, Moran, who has retired from the Coast Guard, is out with his first board game, Election Night. The game — which combines lessons in math, civics and geography — has been awarded the Parents’ Choice Gold Award. The company has sold more than 2,000 games, which are available in small toy and game stores in more than a dozen states.

