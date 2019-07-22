JBG Smith proposes 1,000-unit RiverHouse expansion

JBG Smith Properties is proposing to add roughly 1,000 units to its RiverHouse apartment complex in Pentagon City as the Bethesda-based developer ramps up its multifamily plans in the shadow of Amazon.com Inc.’s planned second headquarters.
The filing with Arlington County comes a little more than two years after the previous owner of RiverHouse, Vornado Realty Trust, put its plans for an expansion there on indefinite hold. New York-based Vornado (NYSE: VNO) at that time was preparing to shed its D.C.-area real estate to the newly formed JBG Smith, the result of a spin-merge of then-The JBG Cos. and Vornado’s Greater Washington assets. RiverHouse was among the properties that transferred.
Under the JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS) plan, the 36-acre RiverHouse will get 750 rental apartments in two six-story buildings to be constructed between the existing 16-story James House and Potomac House rental buildings. The remainder of what’s planned, a mix of traditional townhomes and two-over-two…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.