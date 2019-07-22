JBG Smith proposes 1,000-unit RiverHouse expansion

JBG Smith Properties is proposing to add roughly 1,000 units to its RiverHouse apartment complex in Pentagon City as the…

JBG Smith Properties is proposing to add roughly 1,000 units to its RiverHouse apartment complex in Pentagon City as the Bethesda-based developer ramps up its multifamily plans in the shadow of Amazon.com Inc.’s planned second headquarters.

The filing with Arlington County comes a little more than two years after the previous owner of RiverHouse, Vornado Realty Trust, put its plans for an expansion there on indefinite hold. New York-based Vornado (NYSE: VNO) at that time was preparing to shed its D.C.-area real estate to the newly formed JBG Smith, the result of a spin-merge of then-The JBG Cos. and Vornado’s Greater Washington assets. RiverHouse was among the properties that transferred.

Under the JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS) plan, the 36-acre RiverHouse will get 750 rental apartments in two six-story buildings to be constructed between the existing 16-story James House and Potomac House rental buildings. The remainder of what’s planned, a mix of traditional townhomes and two-over-two…