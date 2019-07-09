Jack Evans removed as D.C. Council finance chair

In its last session before summer recess, the D.C. Council voted Tuesday night to remove embattled Councilman Jack Evans from…

In its last session before summer recess, the D.C. Council voted Tuesday night to remove embattled Councilman Jack Evans from his position as chairman of the Committee on Finance and Revenue and hire a law firm to investigate potential conflicts of interests and violations of the council’s rules.

Rather than install a new chairman of the influential panel, Council Chairman Phil Mendelson instead proposed divvying up the responsibilities among other council committees, with the Committee on Business and Economic Development, on which Evans currently sits, receiving the most duties. Still, the vote deprives Evans of an influential role within the local business community, which has long seen the council member as an advocate and ally.

David Grosso, I-At large, introduced an amendment to strip Evans, D-Ward 2, of all of his committee assignments until the investigation’s conclusion, a day after calling on the longest-serving council member to resign entirely. The amendment was narrowly rejected…