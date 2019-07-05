Israeli radar company to open U.S. headquarters in Germantown

Maryland state officials said in a statement Tuesday that defense radar company RADA Technologies LLC is planning to open a…

Maryland state officials said in a statement Tuesday that defense radar company RADA Technologies LLC is planning to open a new U.S. headquarters in Germantown later this year.

RADA, the American subsidiary of Israeli of defense electronics company RADA Electronic Industries, first opened its U.S. offices in Silver Spring in March 2018 as part of a joint venture with communications and sensors company SAZE Technologies LLC.

The company provides tactical radar, navigation systems and avionics for both manned and unmanned aircraft and recorded more than $28 million in revenue in 2018. It counts aerospace contractors like Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) and The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) among its clients and provides technology for F-15s, F-16s and other defense aircraft.

State officials said the company plans on expanding its offices by moving to a 25,000-square-foot facility on Seneca Meadows Parkway in Montgomery County by the end of 2019. RADA officials plan on adding 80 new jobs by…