Is a Lectin-Free Diet Healthy for Vegetarians and Vegans?

Is the lectin-free diet a healthy choice for vegetarians and vegans?

In 2017, “The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in ‘Healthy’ Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain” by Dr. Steven Gundry was published. The book promotes the idea that many foods widely believed to be good for you are actually toxic because they contain lectins. Lectins are plant-based proteins that are designed to protect many foods — such as fruits, vegetables and seeds — from predators like insects and other animals, as well as from humans. Gundry propounds that lectins are associated with toxic reactions because they bind to carbohydrates, particularly sugars, in the body, and can block messaging between cells. Lectins, as the theory goes, are associated with an array of health issues, like inflammation, chronic fatigue and digestive problems.

Many experts, on the other hand, say there is little or no evidence for the assertion that lectins are associated with widespread health problems. The idea that lectins are bad for you “is not established by research,” says Dr. David L. Katz, director of the Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center at Griffin Hospital in Derby, Connecticut. He’s also founder of the True Health Initiative and author or co-author of 16 books about nutrition and health, including “The Truth About Food: Why Pandas Eat Bamboo and People Get Bamboozled,” published in 2018.

Some proponents of the lectin-free eating regimen say it’s also good for weight loss. For instance, in a 2018 interview, singer Kelly Clarkson said she adopted the lectin-free diet to deal with a thyroid issue as part of “an overall health approach.” Though losing weight wasn’t her goal, Clarkson credited the diet for her shedding 37 pounds.

Lectins, Vegetarians and Vegans

While Clarkson sings the praises of a lectin-free diet, the regimen is not advisable for vegetarians and vegans, says Elizabeth Spencer, a registered dietitian at Northwestern Medicine Metabolic Health and Surgical Weight Loss Center at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Illinois. For vegetarians and vegans, a lectin-free diet “would exclude essential food groups that plant-based eaters rely on for their protein, vitamin and mineral needs,” Spencer says. “If one were to follow a lectin-free diet, (one) would need to eliminate legumes, soybeans, wheat, potatoes, tomatoes, squash, eggplant, peppers, some fruits and peanuts.”

Many foods that are prohibited by a lectin-free diet are actually good for vegetarians and vegans, says Mary E. Johnson, a registered dietitian at UC Health, the University of Cincinnati’s affiliated health system. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes are rich in fiber, which aids in weight management and helps control blood glucose levels to ward off diabetes, she says. The nutrients founds in these foods are also protective against cancer and good for heart health, Johnson says. “Foods that are eliminated with this diet are foods I encourage people to eat unless they have food allergies or food sensitivities,” she says. In her practice, Johnson focuses on using food therapeutically and encourages patients to consume mostly plant-based diets with lean proteins. Prohibiting foods with lectins would leave patients with few nutritious options, she says.

Lectins are found in a wide array of foods, including many that are touted by experts as nutritious and healthy. Gundry recommends people avoid or limit their intake of these foods that have lectins:

— Tomatoes (unless they’re peeled and deseeded).

— Cucumbers (unless they’re peeled and deseeded).

— Eggplants.

— Peas.

— All beans, including sprouts.

— Tofu.

— Soy.

— Green beans.

— All lentils.

— Peanuts, cashews, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds.

— Pasta, bread and flours made from grains.

— Sugar.

— Potatoes.

— White and brown rice.

— Whole grains.

— Oats.

— Greek yogurts, frozen yogurts, American cheese, cottage cheese and ricotta cheese.

Is a Lectin-Free Diet Sustainable?

Because the lectin-free diet is so restrictive, it would be difficult to sustain in the long run, says Lisa Jones, a registered dietitian based in Philadelphia. “It’s unsustainable and restrictive, especially for vegetarians and vegans,” Jones says. “Since lectins can be found in almost everything, including plant and animal sources, this is limiting many food options from the beginning.” Jones notes that many of the foods prohibited on the lectin-free diet — offerings including fruits, vegetables, legumes, cereal grains and nuts — are staples for many people who consume a plant-based diet. If you’re on a plant-based eating regimen, “this does not leave many food options if you want to go lectin-free,” she says.

Abby Phon, a certified holistic health coach in Los Angeles who follows a vegan eating regimen, agrees with Jones. For vegans and vegetarians, avoiding certain plant-based foods, like lentils, isn’t realistic in the long run, she says. Phon notes that some lectin-free meal plans include meat, fish or eggs for every meal, a regimen that she says could lead to inflammation. “Personally, I find that the benefits of (eating) beans and nightshade vegetables (tomatoes, potatoes and eggplants, for example) outweigh the strictness a lectin-free diet would require,” Phon says.

Abstaining from foods with lectins because some people view them as unhealthy is a bad idea, adds Cara Marrs, a registered dietitian who works at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. “I’d argue that most healthy countries eat far more lectins than the U.S. population does with the standard American diet,” Marrs says. “Many nuts, a healthy food, contain lectins. My issue with this notion of a lectin-free diet is one of it being overreaching. When the general public hears lectins are bad, they start to avoid all beans, legumes and whole grains, as well as many fruits and vegetables, and they miss out on important nutrients.”

Katz is blunt in his assessment of a lectin-free regimen: “If you avoid all foods with lectins, your diet will be a disaster,” he says.

