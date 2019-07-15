International Students: Get a Bachelor’s Degree at a U.S. Community College

Choosing to attend a community college rather than a four-year university for his bachelor's degree made sense for Paul Lupe Sam from South Sudan. He says the community college route was an attractive option due to affordability, the smaller class size and professor accessibility. Sam is pursuing a Bachelor of Applied Science in global trade and logistics at Highline College in Washington. "I picked my major because where I come from, the jobs are limited. Global trade and logistics is a field that works wherever you are in the world," Sam says. There are more than 120 public community colleges in 25 states that offer more than 400 baccalaureate degree programs, according to Debra Bragg, director of Community College Research Initiatives at the University of Washington. "The largest programs are in business, IT, computer programming, health care," says Angela M. Kersenbrock, president of the Community College Baccalaureate Association. [Read: Weigh the Pros, Cons of a Community College Bachelor's Degree.]With bachelor's degree offerings increasing at community colleges across the U.S., international students may want to consider this option for the following reasons: -- Affordability.-- The chance to study at one school only.-- Opportunities for earning applied bachelor's degrees. Affordability. In general, community colleges are known for being more affordable. Out-of-state tuition for nonresidents is typically significantly less than at traditional four-year colleges and universities. According to the nonprofit College Board, the average tuition and fees at a four-year university for out-of-state students was $26,290 for the 2018-2019 academic…

“The annual cost of tuition and fees for an international student at Valencia College in a bachelor’s degree program is $10,262. This equates to $427.59 per credit hour for 12 credit hours in the fall and spring terms, full time,” says Linda Shrieves, assistant director of public relations at Valencia College in Florida.

Tuition and fees at Highline College per academic year amount to $20,700, says Tanya Powers, director of workforce and baccalaureate education at Highline. And at Seattle Colleges, nonresident tuition for bachelor’s degree programs is $18,500 per academic year, says Andrea Insley, associate vice chancellor, international programs for Seattle Colleges.

“The tuition at community college is typically 30 percent less than at a university,” Kersenbrock says.

The chance to study at one school only. Kersenbrock says community college bachelor’s programs are perfect for international students for many reasons, including the convenience of continuing studies at the same institution where a student is already enrolled. For international students new to the U.S., attending one school to get their bachelor’s degree means they will not have to worry about transferable credits to a four-year university, transfer agreements or starting at a new school.

“As an international student in America, it takes a lot to adjust. I don’t want to go through the stress of dealing with new advisers, professors and even friends while also juggling cultural shock and good grades,” Sam says.

Some community colleges require students earn an associate degree first before continuing on into the school’s bachelor’s program, like at Yakima Valley College in Washington.

Similarly, at Valencia College, “in order to be admitted to a bachelor’s degree, students need to have completed a two-year associate degree first,” Shrieves says.

Joye Ross, an international student from the Bahamas, completed an associate degree in hospitality and tourism management from Valencia College, which afforded her the opportunity for internships and a full year of work experience following graduation. She had just completed an additional A.S. degree in business management when Valencia opened up its new Bachelor of Applied Science in business and organizational leadership to international students.

“I jumped at the opportunity to join the program in January 2019, and I am on schedule to complete in May 2020. It is an exciting, vibrant program that prepares students for supervisory or management roles,” Ross says.

Opportunities for earning applied bachelor’s degrees. The community college bachelor’s degree route can be an option for international students who have skills and want to expand career opportunities or those who want to pursue an applied bachelor’s degree that combines theoretical learning and applied training. The knowledge and skills they learn can then be applied in the U.S. workforce or in their home country.

“When compared to traditional bachelor’s degrees, these four-year Bachelor of Applied Science degrees incorporate more applied, hands-on learning focused on a particular industry and include strong internship components,” Insley says.

A sampling of applied bachelor’s degrees include health information management at Tacoma Community College in Washington, computer and information technologies at South Texas College, supervision and management at Florida Keys Community College and allied health-community health and education at Seattle Central College in Washington. Other schools offer Bachelor of Science degrees in fields such as biomanufacturing at Solano Community College in California, early childhood education at Santa Fe College in Florida and dental hygiene at West Los Angeles College.

“We had two international students who earned a B.S. degree from our program in 2018,” says Lisa Kamibayashi, director of the dental hygiene program at West Los Angeles College. Last year marked the first graduating class of this B.S. degree program, she says.

Powers encourages international students to consider applied bachelor’s degrees, noting that at Highline College, “Our applied bachelor’s degree programs, with the exception of respiratory care, accept applications every quarter.” The school also offers applied bachelor’s degrees in cybersecurity and forensics, integrated design, teaching and early learning, and youth development.

Sam says attending a community college for his bachelor’s degree has allowed him to learn practical skills, spend less money and go through less stress. He says most international students are programmed to think that they must transfer to four-year universities or attend a big university to be successful in life.

“I don’t believe that’s the case. In today’s world it’s all about how you market yourself, and your drive,” Sam says.

