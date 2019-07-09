Internal Tesla Inc (TSLA) Email Eases Demand Concerns

After exceeding muted expectations for second-quarter deliveries, Tesla Inc (Nasdaq: TSLA) investors got some more good news on Wednesday. Bloomberg reports that an internal email to Tesla employees suggests strong demand for Tesla vehicles so far in the third quarter, but analysts remain skeptical of Tesla's fundamentals over the next six months.

In an email to employees, Tesla automotive president Jerome Guillen says the company is "making preparations" for an increase in production.

"While we can't be too specific in this email, I know you will be delighted with the upcoming developments," Guillen reportedly says.

He also told employees Tesla is reaching record levels of production output, efficiency and quality.

Earlier this month, Tesla reported 95,200 second-quarter vehicle deliveries, exceeding consensus analyst estimates of 91,000 vehicles. Tesla initially rallied more than 5% on the delivery news, but several analysts still question the company's outlook for the third quarter and beyond.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas has lowered his third-quarter and fourth-quarter Tesla delivery estimates to 91,300 and 97,200, respectively. Not only is Jonas expecting third-quarter deliveries to decline sequentially, he is also calling for Tesla's revenue to fall 3% in the third quarter and 2% in the fourth quarter.

"While we still expect near-term volatility in the stock to be driven by real-time data points around demand in the U.S. and international market for Tesla's electric vehicles, we also expect discussions around the nature and value of the company's technology to be an important part of the narrative going forward," Jonas says.

Wednesday's news of a production ramp may be particularly reassuring for investors concerned about a drop in demand. However, Morgan Stanley is forecasting full-year 2019 vehicle deliveries of 347,000 units, well short of Tesla's guidance of 360,000 to 400,000 units.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives is also skeptical of Tesla's full-year guidance. He says Tesla has too many unanswered questions involving sustainable Model 3 demand, gross margins and ramping business in Europe and China.

Morgan Stanley has an "equal-weight" rating and $230 price target for Tesla. Wedbush has a "neutral" rating and $230 target for TSLA stock.

