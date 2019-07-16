Interior official discloses rationale behind BLM headquarters move

The Interior Department hopes to save at least $50 million, maybe even twice that, by moving the Bureau of Land Management's headquarters and hundreds of D.C.-based workers to other parts of the country, according to a top agency official. Joe Balash, appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017 to serve as Interior's assistant secretary for land and minerals management, told reporters on a conference call Tuesday that his department considered a number of factors before determining only a fraction of the bureau's workforce needed to be based in the District. As proposed, BLS plans to keep about 60 of its roughly 550 D.C.-based headquarters positions in D.C., with the rest dispersed to state offices or a new BLM headquarters to be established in Colorado. The relocation is in line with a reorganization plan the Trump administration released last year, calling on agencies to look at ways to save money by repositioning their property footprints. At the same time, Balash said the decision…

