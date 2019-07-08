Installation begins on taller, more imposing White House fence

Construction began Monday to replace the fence surrounding the White House with a much taller, sharper barrier. The work at…

Construction began Monday to replace the fence surrounding the White House with a much taller, sharper barrier.

The work at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW is expected to continue into 2021.

The design, approved by the National Capital Planning Commission in early 2017, raises the current 6-foot 6-inch fence to roughly 13 feet tall. The approved plans include use of 12-inch “pencil point” anti-climb spikes at the top of the 3,500 linear foot fence and use of vertical pickets on pedestrian gates.

The existing fence last got some temporary upgrades in 2015 (after two breaches in 2014), including steel points bolted to the top of the metal posts on the north and south end of the grounds. But a few jumpers have still managed to make it over in the years since.

Construction of the new fence will take place in phases and scheduled tours of the White House will not be impacted. The project is a partnership between the Secret Service and the National Park Service.

The park service plans to preserve…