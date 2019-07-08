Industry calls for better tools to unlock troves of federal data

The federal government is sitting on a veritable goldmine of data that the Trump administration is hoping to unlock with…

The federal government is sitting on a veritable goldmine of data that the Trump administration is hoping to unlock with the help of the private sector.

Industry officials are on board, but first, they wanted to offer some insights in a public forum Monday on how the White House could better leverage its Federal Data Strategy to tie together disparate collections of analytics and use them for innovative and profitable means both inside and outside the halls of government.

“It’s about damn time that we get aggressive on this,” said Charles Rothwell, the retired director of the National Center for Health Statistics, at the forum sponsored by the White House and the Data Coalition — a nonprofit think tank that supports standardizing government data and making it machine-readable.

The Office of Management and Budget unveiled its Federal Data Strategy last month, including a 16-point draft action plan to be carried out over the year, to better connect and manage the troves of…