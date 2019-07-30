Balanced Fund 12649.75 – .16 + .11 + 13.56 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2139.74 + .01 + .27 + 9.37 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12649.75 – .16 + .11 + 13.56

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2139.74 + .01 + .27 + 9.37

Emerging Markets 338.79 – .56 – 1.28 + 12.38

Equity Income Fund 12778.54 – .17 + .50 + 18.11

GNMA 751.22 + .05 + .05 + 4.26

General Municipal Debt 1400.06 + .03 + .18 + 6.19

Gold Fund 295.28 – .04 – .36 + 31.15

High Current Yield 2271.13 – .12 + .18 + 10.48

High Yield Municipal 658.77 + .05 + .18 + 7.04

International Fund 1850.76 – .84 – 1.25 + 13.59

Science and Technology Fund 3006.11 – .36 + .15 + 30.98

Short Investment Grade 368.89 + .01 + .04 + 3.38

Short Municipal 188.42 + .03 + .10 + 2.02

US Government 678.05 – .02 + 4.80

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.