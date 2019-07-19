Balanced Fund 12570.35 - .29 - .39 + 12.85 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2137.70 + .09 + .71 + 9.27 Emerging Markets 342.44 - .23 + 13.59 Equity Income Fund 12624.62 - .49 - .87 + 16.69 GNMA 750.58 + .01 + .24 + 4.17 General Municipal Debt 1396.52 + .03 + .14 + 5.93 Gold Fund …

Balanced Fund 12570.35 – .29 – .39 + 12.85

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2137.70 + .09 + .71 + 9.27

Emerging Markets 342.44 – .23 + 13.59

Equity Income Fund 12624.62 – .49 – .87 + 16.69

GNMA 750.58 + .01 + .24 + 4.17

General Municipal Debt 1396.52 + .03 + .14 + 5.93

Gold Fund 296.53 + .08 + 6.16 + 31.70

High Current Yield 2261.64 – .21 + 10.01

High Yield Municipal 656.96 + .02 + .09 + 6.75

International Fund 1861.89 – .28 – .37 + 14.27

Science and Technology Fund 2959.76 – .63 – .79 + 28.96

Short Investment Grade 368.76 – .03 + .13 + 3.35

Short Municipal 188.19 + .01 + .06 + 1.90

US Government 678.66 – .11 + .37 + 4.90

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.