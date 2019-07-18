Balanced Fund 12606.34 + .28 + .19 + 13.17 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2135.63 + .09 + .71 + 9.16 Emerging Markets 343.03 + .25 + 13.79 Equity Income Fund 12686.30 + .49 + .01 + 17.26 GNMA 750.61 + .09 + .28 + 4.17 General Municipal Debt 1395.95 + .02 + .10 + 5.88 Gold Fund …

Balanced Fund 12606.34 + .28 + .19 + 13.17

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2135.63 + .09 + .71 + 9.16

Emerging Markets 343.03 + .25 + 13.79

Equity Income Fund 12686.30 + .49 + .01 + 17.26

GNMA 750.61 + .09 + .28 + 4.17

General Municipal Debt 1395.95 + .02 + .10 + 5.88

Gold Fund 295.15 + 2.54 + 6.26 + 31.09

High Current Yield 2260.91 – .19 – .19 + 9.98

High Yield Municipal 656.90 + .02 + .08 + 6.74

International Fund 1866.99 + .20 + .04 + 14.58

Science and Technology Fund 2982.29 + .61 + .57 + 29.94

Short Investment Grade 368.90 + .11 + .20 + 3.39

Short Municipal 188.18 + .01 + .07 + 1.90

US Government 679.35 + .11 + .55 + 5.00

