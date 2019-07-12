Balanced Fund 12619.64 + .30 + .19 + 13.29 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2122.48 + .09 – .55 + 8.49 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12619.64 + .30 + .19 + 13.29

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2122.48 + .09 – .55 + 8.49

Emerging Markets 342.24 – .23 – .43 + 13.53

Equity Income Fund 12735.32 + .39 + .35 + 17.71

GNMA 748.62 + .02 – .09 + 3.90

General Municipal Debt 1394.34 – .02 + .17 + 5.76

Gold Fund 279.72 + .70 + 2.44 + 24.24

High Current Yield 2266.12 + .04 – .05 + 10.23

High Yield Municipal 656.40 + .16 + 6.66

International Fund 1868.61 + .13 – .55 + 14.68

Science and Technology Fund 2985.59 + .68 + 1.43 + 30.09

Short Investment Grade 368.31 + .04 + .09 + 3.22

Short Municipal 188.07 + .01 + .13 + 1.84

US Government 676.03 + .06 – .33 + 4.49

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.