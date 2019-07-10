Balanced Fund 12579.40 + .21 + .06 + 12.93 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2130.99 – .13 – .46 + 8.93 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12579.40 + .21 + .06 + 12.93

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2130.99 – .13 – .46 + 8.93

Emerging Markets 341.88 + .77 – .64 + 13.41

Equity Income Fund 12669.51 + .26 + .40 + 17.10

GNMA 749.41 + .12 – .03 + 4.01

General Municipal Debt 1394.02 + .04 + .18 + 5.74

Gold Fund 277.81 + 1.52 + 1.73 + 23.39

High Current Yield 2266.97 + .17 + .02 + 10.27

High Yield Municipal 656.16 + .02 + .20 + 6.62

International Fund 1865.21 + .27 – .93 + 14.47

Science and Technology Fund 2963.57 + .65 + 1.16 + 29.13

Short Investment Grade 368.40 + .13 – .02 + 3.25

Short Municipal 188.01 + .05 + .10 + 1.80

US Government 678.08 + .03 – .32 + 4.81

-0-

