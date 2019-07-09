Balanced Fund 12553.80 + .04 + 12.70
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2133.57 – .10 + .03 + 9.06
Emerging Markets 338.85 – .32 – 1.51 + 12.40
Equity Income Fund 12630.12 – .06 + .34 + 16.74
GNMA 748.53 – .05 – .09 + 3.88
General Municipal Debt 1392.87 + .02 + .15 + 5.65
Gold Fund 272.58 + .18 + 2.50 + 21.07
High Current Yield 2262.69 – .16 – .19 + 10.07
High Yield Municipal 656.06 + .06 + .20 + 6.60
International Fund 1859.69 – .40 – .87 + 14.13
Science and Technology Fund 2946.93 + .79 + .75 + 28.40
Short Investment Grade 368.00 – .07 + 3.13
Short Municipal 187.91 + .03 + .06 + 1.75
US Government 678.31 + .01 – .08 + 4.84
-0-
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.