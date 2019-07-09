Balanced Fund 12553.80 + .04 + 12.70 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2133.57 – .10 + .03 + 9.06 Emerging Markets 338.85…

Balanced Fund 12553.80 + .04 + 12.70

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2133.57 – .10 + .03 + 9.06

Emerging Markets 338.85 – .32 – 1.51 + 12.40

Equity Income Fund 12630.12 – .06 + .34 + 16.74

GNMA 748.53 – .05 – .09 + 3.88

General Municipal Debt 1392.87 + .02 + .15 + 5.65

Gold Fund 272.58 + .18 + 2.50 + 21.07

High Current Yield 2262.69 – .16 – .19 + 10.07

High Yield Municipal 656.06 + .06 + .20 + 6.60

International Fund 1859.69 – .40 – .87 + 14.13

Science and Technology Fund 2946.93 + .79 + .75 + 28.40

Short Investment Grade 368.00 – .07 + 3.13

Short Municipal 187.91 + .03 + .06 + 1.75

US Government 678.31 + .01 – .08 + 4.84

