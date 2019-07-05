Balanced Fund 12599.65 – .24 + 1.24 + 13.11 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2134.16 – .60 + .09 + 9.09 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12599.65 – .24 + 1.24 + 13.11

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2134.16 – .60 + .09 + 9.09

Emerging Markets 343.54 + .95 + 13.96

Equity Income Fund 12680.65 – .24 + 1.95 + 17.20

GNMA 749.34 – .15 + .09 + 4.00

General Municipal Debt 1391.94 – .04 + .13 + 5.58

Gold Fund 272.52 – .82 + .43 + 21.04

High Current Yield 2267.01 – .06 + .31 + 10.28

High Yield Municipal 655.43 + .18 + 6.50

International Fund 1881.97 – .48 + 1.33 + 15.50

Science and Technology Fund 2947.27 – .02 + 2.57 + 28.42

Short Investment Grade 368.02 – .14 – .06 + 3.14

Short Municipal 187.85 + .01 + .05 + 1.72

US Government 678.33 – .51 – .12 + 4.85

