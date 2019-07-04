How to Take Advantage of Credit Card Referral Bonuses

If you’re looking to nab a bonanza of bonus points, travel miles or cash for your next vacation, referral bonuses…

Here’s how it works: Credit card issuers are continually searching for new customers. If you refer a friend for a card you already have tucked in your wallet and that person signs up for the card, you both get rewarded. The friend gets the sign-up bonus for opening the card, and you get a reward for being the go-between.

Credit Card Referral Etiquette

Refer-a-friend deals are offered by most card companies, and since the average American has 2.5 credit cards at his or her disposal, according to a 2018 report from the credit bureau Experian, you could easily overwhelm your friends and family by trying to get them all on board. Before your eyes get blurry with bonus miles, slow down and learn good credit card referral etiquette.

“Personally, I only feel comfortable referring a friend to a rewards card if we’ve already had some sort of conversation about points or travel in the past,” says Alex Miller, founder and CEO of UpgradedPoints.com, a site that helps consumers understand the value of points and miles. “I’m only going to make the recommendation if I know they’re looking for help in finding a suitable card, or of course, if they ask for my advice.”

Selecting a credit card product is a personal decision. The card that’s right for you may not be right for your friend, family member or neighbor. That person’s priorities for a card may be different than yours. While you might value miles, your friend could be more interested in a low interest rate or a balance transfer offer.

Some major referral faux pas include:

— Cornering friends or putting them on the spot about credit card offers.

— Sending email blasts to your contact list.

— Bugging someone you tried to refer.

Additionally, posting referral requests on social media is taboo. Keep referrals offline, and avoid sharing unsolicited offers in Facebook groups, forums or other social media.

Richard Kerr, community organizer at AwardWallet, a site that helps consumers and corporations manage reward balances and travel points, says, “It’s seen as rather uncouth to show up into a thread that is not specifically discussing referrals and put your referral code up there. Most times it will be deleted.”

Which Issuers Offer Referral Bonuses?

Most major credit card issuers offer referral bonuses for cardholders. Bonuses range in value from $50 to about $200. Generally, you’ll need to have an account in good standing to make a referral, and you may have a yearly limit on how many referral bonuses you can claim.

Not all cards offered by each issuer will qualify for referral bonuses, and the person you refer must be approved before you will receive the bonus. Some may require additional action. For example, the new cardholder may need to make a purchase with the new account within the first three months.

Here’s an overview of several credit card issuers’ referral programs. Keep in mind that referral bonus programs may change, so be sure to check each issuer’s site.

American Express Refer a Friend

Log in to your American Express account to see your referral offers. Recently, Amex recently expanded its referral system, allowing you to refer friends for cards that you don’t carry yourself. In the past, you had to own the card you referred a friend to. “I think this speaks volumes and clearly demonstrates how successful referral programs have been for card issuers,” says Miller.

Capital One Refer a Friend

Capital One runs targeted refer-a-friend programs for various cards. The issuer will send cardholders email offers touting cash back or miles incentives for referrals.

Chase Refer a Friend

Log in to your Chase account to find any current referral links available. Some of Chase’s available offers include:

— Chase Freedom Unlimited: $100 cash back for each approved friend, up to $500 annually.

— Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: 15,000 bonus points per approved friend, up to 75,000 bonus points annually.

— Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card: 10,000 bonus points for each approved friend, up to 50,000 bonus points annually.

Citi Refer a Friend

Log in to your Citi account to see if you are eligible for the referral program. Offers are typically worth about $100, or 10,000 bonus points, with up to five referrals awarded annually.

Discover Refer a Friend

To receive a personalized referral link to share with friends, log in to your Discover account. Discover’s referral program offers $50 for you and a friend:

— You can receive a maximum of 10 referral bonuses per calendar year.

— Friends receive a $50 statement credit when they apply through your referral link, are approved and make their first purchase within three months of opening the card.

Some cards are not eligible for referral bonuses, including the Discover it Secured card and Discover it Business Card.

Are Referral Bonuses Taxable?

If you make a referral and earn rewards in the process, you might get a 1099 tax form from your issuer, reporting the value of your credit card bonus as taxable income to the IRS.

Whether referral rewards are actually taxable is not clear. Generally, rewards that you earn for making purchases are considered rebates and less likely to be subject to taxes. But referrals aren’t a rebate, so they may be considered taxable income. The bottom line: If you receive a 1099 tax form for rewards earnings, that income has been reported to the IRS, so don’t ignore it.

If you plan to rack up referrals, check with a certified public accountant for expert advice, or just plan to pay taxes on the value of the referral bonus.

Should You Share Credit Card Referrals?

Referral bonuses can be a great way to increase your points, miles or cash back rewards. If you can take advantage of them without driving a wedge in your relationships, check out the credit card referral bonus rewards available to you. When done right, a referral could set your friend up with a good card and boost your credit card statement.

